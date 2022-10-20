Home  >  Life

Space-themed 'Mega and Bright' display ushers in Christmas season

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 20 2022 07:48 PM

Space-themed Christmas display opens in SM Megamall

Children enjoy the space-themed Christmas display called Mega and Bright during its opening at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City on Thursday. A variety of activities and programs are lined up with the mall chain as the Christmas season approaches. 

