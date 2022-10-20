Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Muslim cemetery prepares for holiday break Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 20 2022 01:34 PM | Updated as of Oct 20 2022 07:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Maintenance workers start cleaning the tomb at the Manila Islamic cemetery on Thursday ahead of All Saints Day. Some Muslims visit the graves of their loved ones on November 1, despite All Saints Day being a holiday observed by the Catholic faithful. Read More: All Saints Day Muslims holiday cemetery November 1 /entertainment/10/20/22/spotify-drops-blend-playlist-with-blackpink/entertainment/10/20/22/dennis-padilla-pens-birthday-greeting-to-dani-barretto/news/10/20/22/imee-marcos-hoarding-ng-agri-products-dapat-imbestigahan/news/10/20/22/marcos-on-da-secretary-i-think-im-still-needed-there/sports/10/20/22/ncaa-jru-vs-san-sebastian-game-postponed