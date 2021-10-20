Home  >  Life

'Eternals' world premiere brings in Marvel fans

Mario Anzuoni, Reuters

Posted at Oct 20 2021 09:51 AM

Doctor Strange wears mask in 'Eternals' premiere

Costumed fans wait ahead of the premiere for the film "Eternals" in Los Angeles, California, U.S. Monday. "Eternals," Marvel Studios' latest comic book adaptation, boasts one of the most diverse casts of any Marvel movie.


 

