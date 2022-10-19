Used bottles turned into Christmas lanterns

MULTIMEDIA
Christmas lanterns made from discarded bottles
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 19 2022 03:56 PM
Reynaldo Magkilat, 69, works on a handcrafted Christmas lantern made of used polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles which he sells for P30 each, in front of a school in Quezon City on Wednesday. The dominantly Christian country is known for celebrating the longest Christmas in the world with Filipinos decorating for the holiday season as early as September.
