Used bottles turned into Christmas lanterns

Christmas lanterns made from discarded bottles

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Reynaldo Magkilat, 69, works on a handcrafted Christmas lantern made of used polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles which he sells for P30 each, in front of a school in Quezon City on Wednesday. The dominantly Christian country is known for celebrating the longest Christmas in the world with Filipinos decorating for the holiday season as early as September.