Christmas begins in Greenfield District

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Christmas starts now in Greenfield District George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2022 08:54 PM People take photos with Santa Claus during the launch of "A Christmas for Generations" at the Greenfield District Central Park in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The event commenced with the traditional Christmas tree lighting and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus.