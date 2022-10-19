Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Christmas starts now in Greenfield District

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2022 08:54 PM

Christmas begins in Greenfield District

People take photos with Santa Claus during the launch of “A Christmas for Generations” at the Greenfield District Central Park in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. The event commenced with the traditional Christmas tree lighting and a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus. 

Read More:  Greenfield District   A Christmas for Generations   Christmas   Santa Claus   Mandaluyong City  