Children play outdoors amid lower COVID alert level

Children enjoy the outdoors as COVID alert level lowered in Metro Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Children play at the Rajah Sulayman Park in Malate, Manila on Tuesday, days after the National Capital Region’s shift to alert level 3 in a bid to stimulate the economy following lower cases of COVID-19 and rising vaccination rates. The Philippines has logged fewer than 5,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly three months after seven laboratories failed to submit data to the DOH.