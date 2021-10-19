Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Children enjoy the outdoors as COVID alert level lowered in Metro Manila

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 19 2021 11:20 PM

Children play outdoors amid lower COVID alert level

Children play at the Rajah Sulayman Park in Malate, Manila on Tuesday, days after the National Capital Region’s shift to alert level 3 in a bid to stimulate the economy following lower cases of COVID-19 and rising vaccination rates. The Philippines has logged fewer than 5,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time in nearly three months after seven laboratories failed to submit data to the DOH. 

Read More:  coronavirus   COVID19   alert level 3   outdoors   children  