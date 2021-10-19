Artist vendors back in Manila park

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lower alert level brings more customers to artist vendors George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 19 2021 07:02 PM | Updated as of Oct 19 2021 07:03 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An artist works on a painting before selling it to customers at the Rajah Sulayman Park in Malate, Manila on Tuesday. Vendors say the easing of NCR to Alert Level 3 resulted in a slight increase in their income, as more people from different parts of the region flock to the area. PH reports 4,496 new COVID-19 cases, cites low laboratory output Philippines completes 24 million COVID-19 vaccinations Read More: coronavirus COVID19 Alert Level 3 artist painting Rajah Sulayman /news/10/19/21/ilang-sektor-hati-sa-bawas-holiday-ngayong-taon/life/10/19/21/bride-rumampa-agad-sa-covid-vaccination-site-para-sa-2nd-dose/video/news/10/19/21/national-museum-puwede-na-ulit-pasyalan/video/news/10/19/21/bato-poprotektahan-si-duterte-sakaling-manalo-sa-2022/sports/10/19/21/marcial-explains-decision-to-stay-in-pampanga-for-finals