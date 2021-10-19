Artist vendors back in Manila park

MULTIMEDIA

Lower alert level brings more customers to artist vendors

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

An artist works on a painting before selling it to customers at the Rajah Sulayman Park in Malate, Manila on Tuesday. Vendors say the easing of NCR to Alert Level 3 resulted in a slight increase in their income, as more people from different parts of the region flock to the area.