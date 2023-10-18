Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Children pray rosary for unity, world peace

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 18 2023 02:02 PM | Updated as of Oct 18 2023 02:21 PM

Children pray rosary for unity, world peace

Students of Pasig Catholic College join the 'One Million Children Praying the Rosary for Unity and Peace’ campaign at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Pasig City on Wednesday. The worldwide prayer event seeks to pray for world peace and unity among nations through the simultaneous recitation of the Holy Rosary by children from across the world. 


 

Read More:  One Million Children praying the Rosary   Immaculate Conception Cathedral   Pasig Catholic College  