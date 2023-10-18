MULTIMEDIA

Children pray rosary for unity, world peace

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Students of Pasig Catholic College join the 'One Million Children Praying the Rosary for Unity and Peace’ campaign at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Pasig City on Wednesday. The worldwide prayer event seeks to pray for world peace and unity among nations through the simultaneous recitation of the Holy Rosary by children from across the world.



