MULTIMEDIA
Children pray rosary for unity, world peace
Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Oct 18 2023 02:02 PM | Updated as of Oct 18 2023 02:21 PM

Students of Pasig Catholic College join the 'One Million Children Praying the Rosary for Unity and Peace' campaign at Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Pasig City on Wednesday. The worldwide prayer event seeks to pray for world peace and unity among nations through the simultaneous recitation of the Holy Rosary by children from across the world.