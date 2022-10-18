Children urged to pray the rosary

MULTIMEDIA

Children pray the rosary, urged to rely on God during difficult times

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Students from the San Jose Academy of the Diocese of Caloocan in Manila join the global One Million Children Praying the Rosary on Tuesday. The Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) led the religious event in the Philippines with prayer intention focusing on world peace and unity and the end of pandemic, while encouraging children and adolescents to rely on God during difficult times.