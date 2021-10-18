There is help in every corner

MULTIMEDIA
Safe space for mental health awareness opened in Madrid
Juan Medina, Reuters
Posted at Oct 18 2021 08:18 PM
A woman poses for a photo inside a bathtub, simulating that she is calling her psychologist, in a crying space named 'La Lloreria' to raise awareness about mental health in Madrid, Spain on Sunday. Studies have shown that the pandemic led to an increase in anxiety, post-traumatic stress and symptoms of depression in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus in 2020.
