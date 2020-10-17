Home  >  Life

Visitors trickle in before cemeteries close

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 17 2020 05:49 PM

A woman visits a dead loved one at the Manila North Cemetery on Saturday. The cemetery will be closed from October 29 to November 4, as will other public and private cemeteries in the country as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

