Believe it or not

Queen Elizabeth gets newest wax incarnation

Phil Noble, Reuters

Posted at Oct 15 2021 06:23 PM

An artist applies final touches on a new waxwork of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, Britain on Thursday. The new waxwork is the latest of 23 creations of the queen by the famous wax museum. 

