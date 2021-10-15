Believe it or not

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Queen Elizabeth gets newest wax incarnation Phil Noble, Reuters Posted at Oct 15 2021 06:23 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber An artist applies final touches on a new waxwork of Britain's Queen Elizabeth at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, Britain on Thursday. The new waxwork is the latest of 23 creations of the queen by the famous wax museum. Read More: Britain Queen Elizabeth Madame Tussuads wax /sports/10/15/21/look-jimuel-pacquiao-trains-with-canelo-alvarez/news/10/15/21/pagasa-la-nia-is-here-habagat-officially-over/news/10/15/21/mga-arcade-naghahanda-na-sa-pagbubukas-habang-alert-level-3/news/10/15/21/over-844k-donated-astrazeneca-covid-shots-arrive-in-ph/news/10/15/21/ched-says-experts-crafting-rules-for-in-person-classes