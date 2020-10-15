Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Learning at home

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 15 2020 11:02 PM

Learning at home

A woman assists her child with his learning modules as they study for his 1st grade distance learning class at Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. The 31-year-old mother lives with her 6-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter inside the compound and works as a caretaker for one of the mausoleums inside the cemetery. 

Read More:  distance learning   class module   blended learning   education   Manila North Cemetery   multimedia   multimedia photos  