Learning at home

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A woman assists her child with his learning modules as they study for his 1st grade distance learning class at Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. The 31-year-old mother lives with her 6-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter inside the compound and works as a caretaker for one of the mausoleums inside the cemetery.