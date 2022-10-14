Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

iPhone 14 official launch in the Philippines

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2022 10:38 AM

iPhone 14 official launch in the Philippines

People troop to the Power Mac Center in Makati for the launch of the new iPhone 14 at 12:01 a.m. on Friday. The latest model of the popular mobile phone, with prices starting at P61,000, was timed to officially launch in the country at the stroke of midnight on the 14th of October. 

Read More:  iPhone   Apple   mobile phone   phones   iPhone 14  