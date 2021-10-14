Squid Game in Abu Dhabi

MULTIMEDIA

Korean Cultural Center in Abu Dhabi holds real life Squid Games

Vidhyaa Chandramohan, Reuters

Cosplayers pose for a photo as they participate in a "Squid game" at the Korean Cultural Center, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Tuesday. The KCC selected 15 participants, among online registrants to play games made popular by the Korean series ‘Squid Games” - Red light green light, Dalgona candy challenge, Marbles game, Ddakji Game sans the violence.