Solo tour

Ludovic Marin, AFP

Posted at Oct 14 2020 11:25 PM

A visitor walks near the clock in the undercrowded Musee d'Orsay in Paris, on Tuesday. Paris, one of the most visited cities in the world, has seen a drop in tourism due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

