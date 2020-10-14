Home  >  Life

Good deed for the day

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 14 2020 06:26 PM

An elderly woman receives tilapia for free from fishermen along the banks of Pasig river on Wednesday. The rest of the fishermen’s catch were to be sorted before being delivered and sold in various wet markets. 

