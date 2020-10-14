Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Good deed for the day Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 14 2020 06:26 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest An elderly woman receives tilapia for free from fishermen along the banks of Pasig river on Wednesday. The rest of the fishermen’s catch were to be sorted before being delivered and sold in various wet markets. Read More: Pasig River tilapia fisherman fishing multimedia multimedia photos /sports/10/14/20/pba-maliksi-meralco-notch-first-win-alaska-drops-to-0-2/news/10/14/20/4-na-sakay-ng-ambulansya-na-magdadala-ng-pasyente-sa-maynila-patay-sa-aksidente-sa-quezon/news/10/14/20/antipolo-city-nilimitahan-ang-oras-ng-videoke/sports/10/14/20/pro-leagues-willing-to-extend-helping-hand-share-protocols/news/10/14/20/doh-antigen-tests-cant-be-used-for-covid-19-screening-til-proven-effective-in-pilot-test