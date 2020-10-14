MULTIMEDIA

Biggest mural altar in honor of COVID-19 frontliners

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

The Diocese of Novaliches unveils the biggest mural altar in the Philippines at the Our Lady of Fatima Urduja in Caloocan City as tribute to the passion and selflessness of COVID-19 frontliners during a Mass celebrated by Bishop Roberto Gaa D.D on Tuesday evening. The mural, which depicts the "Miracle of the Sun" also known as the "Miracle of the Fatima", was commissioned by parish priest Father Aristeo de Leon in collaboration with the Art Attack Group.