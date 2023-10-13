Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Pilgrims flock to Shrine of Fatima in Portugal Paulo Cunha, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 13 2023 10:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber The statue of Our Lady of Fatima is carried along during a procession on the second day of the annual international pilgrimage to the Shrine of Fatima, Portugal on Friday. This year's Fatima Pilgrimage takes place on October 12 and 13. Read More: Our Lady of Fatima Shrine of Fatima Portugal /sports/10/13/23/boxing-marcial-puspusan-ang-paghahanda-sa-paris-olympics/video/sports/10/13/23/babawiin-ba-ang-basketball-gold-medal-ng-gilas-sa-asiad/video/business/10/13/23/rollback-ng-diesel-kerosene-posibleng-masundan/video/news/10/13/23/katawa-tawa-dnd-chief-reacts-to-china-accusing-ph-of-provocations/video/entertainment/10/13/23/panoorin-pasilip-sa-set-ng-cant-buy-me-love