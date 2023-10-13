Likhang Habi Fair highlights local fabrics, handicrafts

MULTIMEDIA

Artisans at work

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

An exhibitor (R) demonstrates weaving techniques while local musicians (L) perform at the Likhang Habi Market Fair, an exposition of various handicraft industry artisans and vendors at a mall in Makati City on Friday. The exhibition aims to showcase endemic fabrics and textiles and promote artisan handcrafted designs ranging from clothing to personal accessories.