Likhang Habi Fair highlights local fabrics, handicrafts

Artisans at work
Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE
Posted at Oct 13 2023 05:35 PM

An exhibitor (R) demonstrates weaving techniques while local musicians (L) perform at the Likhang Habi Market Fair, an exposition of various handicraft industry artisans and vendors at a mall in Makati City on Friday. The exhibition aims to showcase endemic fabrics and textiles and promote artisan handcrafted designs ranging from clothing to personal accessories.