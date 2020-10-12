MULTIMEDIA

'Simpler' Our Lady of La Naval de Manila rites amid pandemic

Mark Saludes, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Dominican brothers take shelter from the heavy rain during the veneration of the image of the Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of La Naval de Manila at the Sanctuario de Santo Domingo Church on Sunday. The annual procession of the Our Lady of La Naval, which commemorates the naval victory of the Spanish and Filipino Catholic forces against invading Dutch fleet in October 8, 1646, was restructured into a simpler ceremony called “dungaw” with the imposition of general community quarantine in Metro Manila.