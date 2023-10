MULTIMEDIA

National Museum receives Juan Luna bust

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

The National Museum receives a bust of Juan Luna, made by Mariano Benlliure, from the MIB Capital Corporation in a ceremonial turnover in Manila on Tuesday. The bust of the Filipino painter was recently pulled out from an auction by request of the National Museum as it may be a piece of lost public property after World War II.