Water hyacinths wreak havoc on fishermen's livelihood

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2020 05:50 PM

Fishermen use their boats to clear areas of Pasig River of water hyacinths in Taguig City on Saturday. Locals share that the influx of water hyacinths have affected their livelihood as the fish coming from the Laguna Lake get trapped due to the clogging of the Napindan Channel, which leads to the whole stretch of the Pasig river.

