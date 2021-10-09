Spending time outdoors amid COVID-19

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Families spend time outdoors, as DOH records lowest number of COVID-19 infections in months Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 09 2021 07:07 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Families spend time at a park in Marikina on Saturday, as Metro Manila remains under various lockdown levels more than a year since the pandemic began. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Saturday said children in the country could be allowed to go out of their homes by December should the pandemic situation continue to ease but added the final decision remains with the inter-agency task force. Merry Christmas? Paglabas ng mga bata sa Kapaskuhan posible, ayon sa DOH Philippines tallies 11,010 new COVID-19 cases, 273 more deaths Read More: coronavirus COVID19 MArikina park outdoors /video/news/10/09/21/analysts-nagkomento-sa-presidential-candidacy-ni-bato/entertainment/10/09/21/ex-radio-dj-karen-bordador-joins-pbb-celebs-edition/news/10/09/21/pagasa-possible-to-see-maring-nando-merging/sports/10/09/21/bren-falls-to-echo-misses-mpl-playoffs-for-first-time/entertainment/10/09/21/andrea-brillantes-tests-positive-for-covid-19