Spending time outdoors amid COVID-19

Families spend time outdoors, as DOH records lowest number of COVID-19 infections in months

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Families spend time at a park in Marikina on Saturday, as Metro Manila remains under various lockdown levels more than a year since the pandemic began. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Saturday said children in the country could be allowed to go out of their homes by December should the pandemic situation continue to ease but added the final decision remains with the inter-agency task force.

