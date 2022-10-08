Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

'Les Lumineoles' lights by Berlin Cathedral

Clemenis Bilan, EPA-EFE

Posted at Oct 08 2022 11:54 AM

Berlin sparkles in Festival of Lights

Spectators pass-by the installation 'Les Lumineoles' by paraglider Christophe Martine in front of the not-illuminated Berlin Cathedral during the Festival of Lights in Berlin, Germany on Friday. During the festival, which takes place until October 16, buildings and landmarks of the German capital are screened with light installations and 3D projections. 

