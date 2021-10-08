New York Comic Con back for 2021

MULTIMEDIA

New York Comic Con returns after COVID-19 postponement

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images via AFP

A person in a princess costumes takes the escalator out of the subway near the Jacob Javits Center on Thursday, the opening of the New York Comic Con. The convention, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19, will be open through Sunday with New York City's health and safety protocols in effect.