Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

New York Comic Con returns after COVID-19 postponement

Michael M. Santiago, Getty Images via AFP

Posted at Oct 08 2021 10:15 PM

New York Comic Con back for 2021

A person in a princess costumes takes the escalator out of the subway near the Jacob Javits Center on Thursday, the opening of the New York Comic Con. The convention, which was postponed last year due to COVID-19, will be open through Sunday with New York City's health and safety protocols in effect. 

Read More:  New York   Comic-Con   New York Comic-Con   Comic Con   NYC Comic Con   cosplay  