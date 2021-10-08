MULTIMEDIA
Floods bring customers to Thai resto
Soe Zeya Tun, Reuters
Posted at Oct 08 2021 05:48 PM
People eat at a flooded restaurant, where patrons stand up from their seats every time waves come in, on a river bank in Nonthaburi near Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday. Forced to close during the COVID-19 lockdowns, the eatery by the Chao Phraya river is experiencing a surge of customers who are reveling in shin-deep dining, and the thrill of avoiding the rush of water set off as boats go by.
