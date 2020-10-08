MULTIMEDIA

Looking at cloud-covered skyline

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Two boys look at the Metro Manila skyline with rain clouds overhead, as they rest along Sumulong Highway in Antipolo on Thursday. Metro Manila and other parts of the country should expect rains on Friday due to the southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area affecting the country according to PAGASA. While bringing rains, the LPA is not expected to turn into a tropical depression.