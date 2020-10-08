Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Looking at cloud-covered skyline Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 08 2020 10:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Two boys look at the Metro Manila skyline with rain clouds overhead, as they rest along Sumulong Highway in Antipolo on Thursday. Metro Manila and other parts of the country should expect rains on Friday due to the southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area affecting the country according to PAGASA. While bringing rains, the LPA is not expected to turn into a tropical depression. LPA, monsoon rains to persist over parts of Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao Read More: Metro Manila skyline Sumulong Highway Antipolo rest weather rain clouds bike multimedia multimedia photos /news/10/09/20/lpa-habagat-to-dampen-most-parts-of-the-country/overseas/10/09/20/gileads-remdesivir-shaved-5-days-off-covid-19-recovery-time-reduced-risk-of-death-in-some/entertainment/10/09/20/phillipa-soo-cathy-ang-talk-about-representation-with-new-netflix-film-over-the-moon/sports/10/09/20/nba-banged-up-heat-not-about-to-lay-down-to-lakers/sports/10/09/20/nba-la-clippers-frank-wins-executive-of-the-year