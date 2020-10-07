MULTIMEDIA

Lighting up the roadside

Ted Aljibe, AFP

A worker fixes a decoration shaped like the Eiffel Tower next to other lanterns displayed for sale on a road in San Fernando, Pampanga famous for locally made lanterns on Tuesday. The Department of Trade and Industry is calling on Filipinos to buy locally made goods and support homegrown establishments this Christmas season to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.