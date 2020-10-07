Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lighting up the roadside Ted Aljibe, AFP Posted at Oct 07 2020 06:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A worker fixes a decoration shaped like the Eiffel Tower next to other lanterns displayed for sale on a road in San Fernando, Pampanga famous for locally made lanterns on Tuesday. The Department of Trade and Industry is calling on Filipinos to buy locally made goods and support homegrown establishments this Christmas season to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. DTI urges Filipinos to buy local this Christmas to help economy Can't stop Christmas: How pandemic has affected holiday shopping, according to experts Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 lanterns parol San Fernando Pampanga Eiffel Tower multimedia multimedia photos /business/10/07/20/manila-water-launches-app-for-tracking-paying-bills/entertainment/10/07/20/alamin-kapamilya-shows-na-mapapanood-sa-a2z-channel-11/news/10/07/20/dfa-reports-6-new-covid-19-cases-among-filipinos-abroad-total-now-at-10849/life/10/07/20/tribute-6-memorable-eddie-van-halen-guitar-solos/news/10/07/20/pirma-kapamilya-welcomes-abs-cbns-comeback-on-a2z-says-franchise-denial-should-not-be-forgotten