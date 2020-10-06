Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Painting before the closure Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 06 2020 06:37 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man paints a mausoleum at the San Felipe Catholic Cemetery in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday as All Souls' Day approaches. Several families have decided to visit and tidy up the tombs of their loved ones before Undas as all cemeteries nationwide will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as precaution against the spread of COVID-19. Philippines closes cemeteries from Oct. 29- Nov. 4 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19. Undas San Felipe Catholic Cemetery All Souls' Day cemetery multimedia multimedia photos /life/10/06/20/watch-kc-concepcion-shares-recipe-for-go-to-dish-as-working-student-in-paris/news/10/06/20/house-session-suspension-may-delay-2021-budget-passage-senate-leaders-warn/news/10/06/20/magharap-kami-mambabatas-hinamon-sina-cayetano-at-kaalyado-ng-suntukan/entertainment/10/06/20/the-one-i-met-in-st-gallen-bela-padilla-introduces-new-flame/overseas/10/06/20/companies-ditch-plans-for-rapid-coronavirus-spit-tests-at-home