MULTIMEDIA

Painting before the closure

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

A man paints a mausoleum at the San Felipe Catholic Cemetery in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday as All Souls' Day approaches. Several families have decided to visit and tidy up the tombs of their loved ones before Undas as all cemeteries nationwide will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as precaution against the spread of COVID-19.