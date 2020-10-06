Home  >  Life

Painting before the closure

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 06 2020 06:37 PM

A man paints a mausoleum at the San Felipe Catholic Cemetery in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday as All Souls' Day approaches. Several families have decided to visit and tidy up the tombs of their loved ones before Undas as all cemeteries nationwide will be closed from Oct. 29 to Nov. 4 as precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

