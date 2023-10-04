MULTIMEDIA

Blessing pets on World Animal Day

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Fur parents hold their pets as a priest blesses them during a ceremony at the Minor Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in New Manila, Quezon City on Wednesday. The blessing is part of the celebration of World Animal Day and feast day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.