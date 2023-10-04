Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Blessing pets on World Animal Day Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 04 2023 08:57 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Fur parents hold their pets as a priest blesses them during a ceremony at the Minor Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in New Manila, Quezon City on Wednesday. The blessing is part of the celebration of World Animal Day and feast day of St Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals. Read More: feast day of St. Francis of Assisi World Animal Day pet blessing ceremony /video/life/10/04/23/winning-moment-kakaibang-leche-flan-hatid-ng-mag-asawa/video/news/10/04/23/exclusive-video-ng-kasal-kasalan-ng-mga-bata-sa-sbsi/video/news/10/04/23/alamin-areas-of-concern-sa-bske/business/10/04/23/which-ph-startup-can-become-the-next-unicorn/video/entertainment/10/04/23/true-story-maricel-binigyan-si-kim-ng-pantanggal-maga-bago-ang-sampalan