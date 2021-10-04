MULTIMEDIA

Pinay beauty wins Miss Aura International

Photo courtesy of Miss Aura International

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Filipino beauty queen Alexandra Faith Garcia reacts as Miss Aura International 2020, Andreia Correia of Portugal, passes her crown during the Miss Aura International 2021 coronation night held at Rixos Sungate in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday. Miss Aura International, formerly known as Miss Kremer International, was founded in 2006 in Turkey that focuses on tourism promotion.