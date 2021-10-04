Celebrating World Animal Day on October 4

MULTIMEDIA

Pet blessing marks World Animal Day

Lisa Marie David, Reuters

A priest sprinkles holy water on dogs at a drive-through pet blessing a day before World Animal Day, at Eastwood Mall, Quezon City on Sunday. World Animal Day, which aims to raise awareness on animal rights and welfare, is celebrated annually on the 4th of October, in commemoration of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of animals.