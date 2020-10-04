MULTIMEDIA

Drive-thru Blessing of pets in celebration of St Francis of Assisi Day

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A priest blesses a dog during the first-ever Drive-Thru Pet Blessing at Eastwood Citywalk on October on Sunday, in observance of the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals. The pets receive blessings without them and their owners leaving their vehicles as mass gatherings remain prohibited under the general community quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic.