'Spiderman' visits Manila Bay's white sand beach

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 03 2020 05:36 PM

Wilmer Cena, wearing a Spiderman costume, takes a selfie with Manila Bay’s crushed dolomite "white sand" beach on Roxas Boulevard as background on Saturday. 

Manila police are now allowing the public to use the pedestrian footbridge overlooking the area to take photos for a few minutes. The footbridge was previously closed to the public after throngs of people flocked to see the artificial white sand beach when it was opened for two days in September, leading to quarantine violations.

