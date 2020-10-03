Home > Life MULTIMEDIA 'Spiderman' visits Manila Bay's white sand beach ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 03 2020 05:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Wilmer Cena, wearing a Spiderman costume, takes a selfie with Manila Bay’s crushed dolomite "white sand" beach on Roxas Boulevard as background on Saturday. Manila police are now allowing the public to use the pedestrian footbridge overlooking the area to take photos for a few minutes. The footbridge was previously closed to the public after throngs of people flocked to see the artificial white sand beach when it was opened for two days in September, leading to quarantine violations. UP marine scientists explain why dumping dolomite can’t solve Manila Bay problems Manila Bay sarado na muli matapos dayuhin nitong weekend Police station chief sacked due to safety protocol violations at Manila Bay Read More: Spiderman Spiderman costume Manila Bay Manila Bay white sand Manila bay dolomite crushed dolomite multimedia multimedia photos /sports/10/04/20/challenger-to-poc-president-touts-self-slate-as-underdogs-in-november-polls/entertainment/10/04/20/ex-pgt-finalist-on-wifes-death-kung-may-totoong-magic-nga-lang-gusto-ko-mag-time-travel/overseas/10/04/20/trump-well-at-hospital-as-more-republicans-test-positive-for-covid-19/news/10/03/20/lawmaker-to-velasco-speeches-should-be-done-in-plenary-not-on-social-media/news/10/03/20/magnitude-46-earthquake-hits-tarlac-no-damage-anticipated