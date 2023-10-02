Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Blessing of pets to celebrate St. Francis of Assisi Day Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE Posted at Oct 02 2023 11:27 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Owners and caretakers raise their pets to receive a blessing from a Catholic priest (left) at a mall in Quezon City on Sunday. The ceremonial blessing was held ahead of World Animal Day on October 4, which is also the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi in the Roman Catholic religion. Read More: St. Francis of Assisi Day pets Roman Catholics /news/10/02/23/philippines-probes-death-of-filipino-worker-in-saudi/business/10/02/23/gcash-parent-mynt-acquires-ecpay/video/news/10/02/23/lawmaker-revives-death-penalty-proposal-after-subic-drug-haul/news/10/02/23/coast-guard-needs-more-ships-for-constant-patrols-of-ph-waters/entertainment/10/02/23/taylor-swift-spotted-as-rumored-beau-kelces-chiefs-play-ny-jets