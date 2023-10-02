MULTIMEDIA

Blessing of pets to celebrate St. Francis of Assisi Day

Rolex Dela Pena, EPA-EFE

Owners and caretakers raise their pets to receive a blessing from a Catholic priest (left) at a mall in Quezon City on Sunday. The ceremonial blessing was held ahead of World Animal Day on October 4, which is also the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi in the Roman Catholic religion.