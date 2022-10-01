Pasig community builds cat village for strays

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Safe space for stray cats George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 01 2022 03:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Stray cats roam freely inside the Lexington Cat Village in Pasig City on Saturday. Concerned residents of Lexington Garden Village built a “cat village” for stray cats and are raising funds to help sustain their efforts in caring for them. Read More: Lexington Village Cat Village cats stray cats /news/10/01/22/dating-policewoman-na-tulak-umano-ng-droga-arestado/entertainment/10/01/22/1mx-london-performers-nag-busking-sa-leicester-square-london/news/10/01/22/robin-padillas-heart-procedure-successful-mariel-says/business/10/01/22/npc-text-scammers-shift-to-new-modus-as-probe-continues/business/10/01/22/malaysia-flight-safety-rating-with-us-upgraded