Safe space for stray cats

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2022 03:17 PM

Pasig community builds cat village for strays

Stray cats roam freely inside the Lexington Cat Village in Pasig City on Saturday. Concerned residents of Lexington Garden Village built a “cat village” for stray cats and are raising funds to help sustain their efforts in caring for them. 

