Delayed Expo 2020 opens in Dubai

Year-long wait over as Expo 2020 opens in Dubai

Giuseppe Cacace, AFP

Visitors look at objects inside the Japanese pavilion at the Expo 2020, in the Gulf Emirate of Dubai on Friday. Expo 2020 opened in Dubai, hoping to attract millions of visitors with its imaginative pavilions and technological advances to boost its economy.

