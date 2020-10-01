Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Observing the Month of the Rosary in Borongan

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 01 2020 09:31 AM

Observing the Month of the Rosary in Borongan

Catholic faithful join a dawn procession as they pray the Holy Rosary along the streets of Barangay Sta. Fe in Borongan City, Eastern Samar on Thursday. The Catholic Church observes the Month of the Rosary every October as devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary.

Read More:  Rosary month   October   Month of the Holy Rosary   Borongan   multimedia   multimedia photo  