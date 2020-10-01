MULTIMEDIA

Observing the Month of the Rosary in Borongan

Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Catholic faithful join a dawn procession as they pray the Holy Rosary along the streets of Barangay Sta. Fe in Borongan City, Eastern Samar on Thursday. The Catholic Church observes the Month of the Rosary every October as devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary.