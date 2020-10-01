Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Observing the Month of the Rosary in Borongan Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 01 2020 09:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Catholic faithful join a dawn procession as they pray the Holy Rosary along the streets of Barangay Sta. Fe in Borongan City, Eastern Samar on Thursday. The Catholic Church observes the Month of the Rosary every October as devotion to the Blessed Mother Mary. Read More: Rosary month October Month of the Holy Rosary Borongan multimedia multimedia photo /entertainment/10/04/20/watch-sandara-park-visits-a-pinoy-market-in-korea/sports/10/04/20/challenger-to-poc-president-touts-self-slate-as-underdogs-in-november-polls/entertainment/10/04/20/ex-pgt-finalist-on-wifes-death-kung-may-totoong-magic-nga-lang-gusto-ko-mag-time-travel/overseas/10/04/20/trump-well-at-hospital-as-more-republicans-test-positive-for-covid-19/news/10/03/20/lawmaker-to-velasco-speeches-should-be-done-in-plenary-not-on-social-media