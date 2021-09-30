MULTIMEDIA

QC lantern makers hope for brighter ‘ber’ months

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

A storekeeper tests a lantern at a shop along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City Wednesday evening. Store owners have seen a steady flow of customers as Filipinos anticipate the Christmas season during the ‘ber’ months, with hopes of better sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.