QC lantern makers hope for brighter ‘ber’ months

Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 30 2021 10:54 AM | Updated as of Sep 30 2021 11:10 AM

A storekeeper tests a lantern at a shop along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City Wednesday evening. Store owners have seen a steady flow of customers as Filipinos anticipate the Christmas season during the ‘ber’ months, with hopes of better sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

