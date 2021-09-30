Home > Life MULTIMEDIA QC lantern makers hope for brighter ‘ber’ months Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 30 2021 10:54 AM | Updated as of Sep 30 2021 11:10 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A storekeeper tests a lantern at a shop along Granada Street in Barangay Valencia, Quezon City Wednesday evening. Store owners have seen a steady flow of customers as Filipinos anticipate the Christmas season during the ‘ber’ months, with hopes of better sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Christmas season ber months lantern makers Granada Baranga Valencia Quezon City /news/09/30/21/seguridad-para-sa-paghahain-ng-coc-pinaghahandaan/sports/09/30/21/tim-cone-apologizes-after-ginebra-dethroned-in-ph-cup/video/news/09/30/21/like-trillanes-de-lima-unfazed-by-detention-survey/entertainment/09/30/21/sheryn-regiss-gusto-ko-nang-bumitaw-mv-features-vin-abrenica/news/09/30/21/isko-moreno-willie-ong-to-file-coc-on-oct-4