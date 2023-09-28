CCP opens Toym Imao’s 'Tanod-Lupa'

MULTIMEDIA

CCP opens Toym's 'Tanod-Lupa'

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Guests enjoy a night with a light show at the the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Pasay City on September 28, 2023, during the launch of the SINAG Tanod-Lupa outdoor art installation. Dubbed as “Tanod-Lupa,” the public art installation by multimedia artist Abdulmari “Toym” De Leon Imao, Jr. features an exhibition of illuminated installations of different characters based on Philippine folklore.