CCP opens Toym Imao’s 'Tanod-Lupa'

MULTIMEDIA
CCP opens Toym's 'Tanod-Lupa'
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 29 2023 12:01 AM
Guests enjoy a night with a light show at the the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) in Pasay City on September 28, 2023, during the launch of the SINAG Tanod-Lupa outdoor art installation. Dubbed as “Tanod-Lupa,” the public art installation by multimedia artist Abdulmari “Toym” De Leon Imao, Jr. features an exhibition of illuminated installations of different characters based on Philippine folklore.
- /overseas/09/28/23/un-experts-see-systemic-racism-in-us-policing-urge-reform
- /video/news/09/28/23/marcos-macron-tinalakay-ang-west-philippine-sea
- /video/overseas/09/28/23/protesters-clash-with-police-ruling-party-office-torched-in-indias-manipur
- /entertainment/09/28/23/abs-cbn-shows-win-big-in-asian-academy-creative-awards-2023
- /overseas/09/28/23/soldier-back-in-us-after-release-by-north-korea