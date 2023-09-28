Celebrating the Feast of San Lorenzo Ruiz

MULTIMEDIA

Binondo Church celebrates the feast of San Lorenzo Ruiz

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Devotees honor San Lorenzo Ruiz in celebration of his feast day at Binondo Church in Manila on September 28, 2023. San Lorenzo Ruiz, the first Filipino Saint, was tortured by the Japanese military for fear that he would spread the Christian faith and died on September 29, 1637. He was canonized, together with the 15 Martyrs of Japan, by Pope John Paul II on October 18, 1987.