Little Amal arrives in Geneva

MULTIMEDIA
Little Amal continues The Walk, arrives in Geneva
Denis Balibouse, Reuters
Posted at Sep 28 2021 09:42 PM
Little Amal, a 3.5 meter-tall puppet depicting an unaccompanied Syrian refugee, is seen in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday. The puppet is taking a journey across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and the UK called The Walk to bring attention to the needs of young refugees.
- /business/09/28/21/bsp-paggamit-ng-p20-bill-legal-pa-rin
- /overseas/09/28/21/accused-us-spa-shooter-pleads-not-guilty
- /spotlight/09/28/21/mga-dapat-malaman-matapos-ang-covid-19-vaccination
- /news/09/28/21/panukalang-batas-hinggil-sa-judiciary-marshalls-umuusad-na-sa-senado
- /news/09/28/21/ka-leody-de-guzman-accepts-nomination-for-president-in-2022