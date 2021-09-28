Little Amal arrives in Geneva

MULTIMEDIA

Little Amal continues The Walk, arrives in Geneva

Denis Balibouse, Reuters

Little Amal, a 3.5 meter-tall puppet depicting an unaccompanied Syrian refugee, is seen in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday. The puppet is taking a journey across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and the UK called The Walk to bring attention to the needs of young refugees.

