Little Amal arrives in Geneva

Little Amal continues The Walk, arrives in Geneva

Denis Balibouse, Reuters

Posted at Sep 28 2021 09:42 PM

Little Amal, a 3.5 meter-tall puppet depicting an unaccompanied Syrian refugee, is seen in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday. The puppet is taking a journey across Turkey, Greece, Italy, France, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, and the UK called The Walk to bring attention to the needs of young refugees. 
 

