MULTIMEDIA

A light of hope for parol makers

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A man assembles a lantern inside their small shop at Barangay Dolores in San Fernando, Pampanga Sunday. Parol makers and shop owners are hoping sales of Christmas decorations will increase this holiday season as the government eases its COVID-19 lockdown restriction in an attempt to strike a balance between people’s health and the economy.