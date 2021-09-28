Home  >  Life

A light of hope for parol makers

Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 28 2021 11:47 AM

A man assembles a lantern inside their small shop at Barangay Dolores in San Fernando, Pampanga Sunday. Parol makers and shop owners are hoping sales of Christmas decorations will increase this holiday season as the government eases its COVID-19 lockdown restriction in an attempt to strike a balance between people’s health and the economy.

