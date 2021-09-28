Home > Life MULTIMEDIA A light of hope for parol makers Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 28 2021 11:47 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A man assembles a lantern inside their small shop at Barangay Dolores in San Fernando, Pampanga Sunday. Parol makers and shop owners are hoping sales of Christmas decorations will increase this holiday season as the government eases its COVID-19 lockdown restriction in an attempt to strike a balance between people’s health and the economy. Read More: COVID-19 pandemic Christmas Philippines parol makers San Fernando Pampanga /business/09/28/21/ford-speeds-to-electric-with-114b-investment/entertainment/09/28/21/britney-spears-lawyer-says-dad-monitoring-her-calls/entertainment/09/28/21/jo-koy-chelsea-handler-are-in-a-relationship/news/09/28/21/bam-kiko-de-lima-nominated-in-lp-senate-slate/entertainment/09/28/21/robi-domingo-gets-surprise-on-his-32nd-birthday