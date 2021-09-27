Honoring Archangel Rafael

MULTIMEDIA
Pasay residents pay homage to Archangel Rafael
Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 27 2021 10:24 AM | Updated as of Sep 27 2021 10:26 AM
Catholics pay tribute to Saint Raphael the Archangel during a motorcade along Park Avenue in Pasay City Sunday. Saint Raphael, whose name means "It is God who heals," made known in the Holy Scripture through the Book of Tobit, is revered by many Catholics as the patron saint of travelers, the blind and those in need of healing. September 29 is the feast of the Archangels.
