Checking out Petronas Twin Towers

Fazry Ismail, EPA-EFE

Passengers take photos of Malaysia's iconic Petronas Twin Towers from the top of the double decker 'KL Hop On Hop Off' bus tour in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Wednesday, (issued 26 September 2023). The KL Hop On Hop Off bus is a double-decker with an open-top deck bus tour around the city to discover Kuala Lumpur's significant landmarks. World Tourism Day is celebrated yearly on 27 September, and this year, under the theme 'Tourism and Green Investment,' highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for sustainable development goals.