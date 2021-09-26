Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Two men play a game of chess while wearing masks

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2021 05:21 PM | Updated as of Sep 26 2021 05:36 PM

Face to face challenge

Two passengers waiting for a ride that will take them to Cavite on Sunday play a game of chess while waiting for the bus at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila. Amid the relaxed quarantine measures in the National Capital Region, many are venturing outside and trying to socialize while still following health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

Read More:  chess   coronavirus   covid19   health   passengers   protocol   quarantine  