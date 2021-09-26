Face to face challenge

MULTIMEDIA

Two men play a game of chess while wearing masks

Two passengers waiting for a ride that will take them to Cavite on Sunday play a game of chess while waiting for the bus at Liwasang Bonifacio in Manila. Amid the relaxed quarantine measures in the National Capital Region, many are venturing outside and trying to socialize while still following health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

