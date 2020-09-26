MULTIMEDIA
Cycling around the globe
George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Sep 26 2020 02:28 PM
Cyclists pass by the globe in front of SM Mall of Asia on Saturday during the launch of the Bike-Friendly MOA initiative. The initiative makes cycling in the area easier by providing bike-friendly infrastructure and facilities such as dedicated bike lanes, bike parking, repair stations, and a helmet depository.
- /sports/09/26/20/djokovic-braces-for-unhappy-nadal-roland-garros-demons
- /business/09/26/20/business-mentor-tips-for-convincing-others-to-invest-in-your-business
- /video/news/09/26/20/planong-proklamasyon-sa-duterte-youth-nominee-iaakyat-sa-korte-suprema
- /news/09/26/20/online-challenges-na-naghihikayat-ng-photo-uploads-pinadadali-trabaho-ng-mga-pedophile-tech-expert
- /news/09/26/20/labis-na-paggamit-ng-uv-light-maaaring-magdulot-ng-kanser-babala-ng-doh