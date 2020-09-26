Home  >  Life

Cycling around the globe

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 26 2020 02:28 PM

Cyclists pass by the globe in front of SM Mall of Asia on Saturday during the launch of the Bike-Friendly MOA initiative. The initiative makes cycling in the area easier by providing bike-friendly infrastructure and facilities such as dedicated bike lanes, bike parking, repair stations, and a helmet depository. 

