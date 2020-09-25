Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Spending time by the bay ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 25 2020 11:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest A man spends time with two children while wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 by the Baseco sea wall in Manila on Friday. The Department of Health reported 2,630 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the country’s 4th straight day with fewer than 3,000 reported cases. PH logs 2,630 add’tl COVID-19 cases, total at 299,361 Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Baseco Manila Bay face mask /video/news/09/25/20/fda-says-covid-19-vaccine-approval-in-ph-may-come-by-april-2021/sports/09/25/20/look-champion-boxer-jerwin-ancajas-gets-his-navy-tigerstripes-uniform/life/09/25/20/watch-60-foot-tall-gundam-robot-comes-alive-in-japan/news/09/25/20/briones-reminds-teachers-to-check-finances-of-schools-before-soliciting-supplies/news/09/25/20/house-committee-approves-p4506-proposed-trillion-2021-budget