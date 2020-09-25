Home  >  Life

Spending time by the bay

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 25 2020 11:32 PM

A man spends time with two children while wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 by the Baseco sea wall in Manila on Friday. The Department of Health reported 2,630 COVID-19 cases on Friday, the country’s 4th straight day with fewer than 3,000 reported cases.

