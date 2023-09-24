Home  >  Life

Philippines at the 31st Macau International Fireworks Contest

Eduardo Leal, AFP

Posted at Sep 24 2023 02:51 PM

The Philippines displays fireworks near the Macau Tower Shorefront during the 31st Macau International Fireworks Contest, in Macau on Saturday.

The 31st edition of the fireworks competition, organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), will take place from September 9 until October 7. 

